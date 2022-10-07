"WWE is the place to be" - Sheamus announces what to expect from his matches this week

WWE Superstar Sheamus has declared that all his matches are "Extreme Rules" and promised his signature "Bangers" this week.

The Irishman will team up with Butch and Ridge Holland to take on Imperium in a six-man Good Old Fashion Donnybrook at the Extreme Rules premium live event. The match is a non-disqualification bout where the primary weapon is a Shillelagh stick.

Before that, however, The Celtic Warrior will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on Friday Night SmackDown in a rematch of their classic at Clash at the Castle.

The former WWE Champion recently took to Twitter to announce that his hard-hitting in-ring style makes all his matches "Extreme Rules."

"ALL Sheamus fights are Extreme Rules.. my Extreme Rules fights? well, they’re Extremer Rules… Friday Night.. IC Title Banger Saturday Night.. Donnybrook Banger WWE is the place to be [sic]," he tweeted.

Sheamus @WWESheamus



Friday Night.. IC Title Banger

Saturday Night.. Donnybrook Banger



🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻



WWE is the place to be. ALL Sheamus fights are Extreme Rules.. my Extreme Rules fights? well, they’re Extremer Rules…Friday Night.. IC Title BangerSaturday Night.. Donnybrook BangerWWE is the place to be. ALL Sheamus fights are Extreme Rules.. my Extreme Rules fights? well, they’re Extremer Rules… Friday Night.. IC Title BangerSaturday Night.. Donnybrook Banger💥👉🏻💥👉🏻💥👉🏻💥👉🏻💥👉🏻💥👉🏻WWE is the place to be.

The Intercontinental Championship is the only permanent title that has eluded the 44-year old throughout this career. If he wins his bout against the Ring General on SmackDown, Sheamus will become a grand-slam champion in WWE.

Apart from Sheamus's match, here's the announced match card for Extreme Rules

WWE's Premium Live Event will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PN on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The show has some unusual hype behind it this year. This partially comes from the momentum WWE has built under its new management with Triple H as Head of Creative, and partially because all matches on the show have stipulations attached. The current match card for the event is as follows:

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match : The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)

: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules match : Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey RAW Women's Championship Ladder match : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley Fight Pit match : Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle 'I Quit' match : Edge vs. Finn Balor

: Edge vs. Finn Balor Strap match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Since we have an episode of SmackDown before the event, it is possible that another match will be added to this card.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes