"Doesn't tap out" – Former world champion throws shade on Gunther in recent tweet

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently took another shot at his current rival and Intercontinental Champion Gunther on social media.

Last Friday on SmackDown, they locked horns for the Intercontinental Championship. However, controversy broke out during the encounter as Sheamus believed that The Ring General had tapped out, but referee Jessica Carr did not call it. Hence, the match continued, and Gunther retained his title.

Ever since the showdown, The Celtic Warrior has been on an online tirade against the champ, calling him a coward for tapping out. Sheamus once again took a shot at Gunther this week while replying to a fan's tweet. He acknowledged that it was much more intense to train with Bobby Lashley than facing the IC champ in the ring because Lashley didn't tap out during their workout.

Sheamus had earlier posted a workout video on his YouTube channel where he was training with former United States Champion, Bobby Lashley.

The Brawling Brutes defeated Gunther and the rest of Imperium at Extreme Rules

It was a difficult 48 hours for the Intercontinental Champion and his faction this past weekend. After a controversial finish at SmackDown, Imperium geared up to face The Brawling Brutes at WWE Extreme Rules in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.

Imperium grabbed the momentum in the early stages of the match but Sheamus clawed back and planted Gunther with a Brogue Kick for a nearfall. At one point, the leader of the Brawling Brutes even had the Austrian Bruiser in the Clover Leaf before Ludwig Kaiser came to the rescue. The momentum shifted to and fro throughout the encounter, with both tandems using any weapon in sight against each other.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonourable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonourable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle https://t.co/fIEVFZW0hJ

The classic showdown came to an end when Sheamus finally hit a vicious Brogue Kick on Giovanni Vinci, picking up the win for his team.

