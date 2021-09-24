"You’ll go to the draft with your tail tucked between your legs" - Sheamus has a bold prediction for current champion

Former WWE Champion Sheamus was in conversation with the cast of WWE's The Bump this week and commented on the upcoming WWE Draft.

Sheamus had some harsh words for Damian Priest. He blamed Priest for his broken nose. He also promised that Priest’s fairy tale championship run would come to an end on Extreme Rules.

The Celtic Warrior predicted that Damian Priest would head into the WWE Draft without the US title.

“You could talk about how proud you are to be the champ and all that, but the fact of the matter is I'm gonna kick your head off into Row Z on this Sunday at Extreme Rules. And I'll do the same to Jeff Hardy. And you’ll go to the draft with your tail tucked between your legs. Because that's what it's gonna be. it'll be a rude awakening.”

Sheamus has not had the best time in WWE in the last few months. He lost the United States Championship to Damian Priest at SummerSlam. The Celtic Warrior has been on the warpath to regain the title on RAW but failed to pin the champ.

Sheamus also lost a singles matchup with Jeff Hardy this week, changing the United States match at Extreme Rules into a triple-threat match.

Sheamus predicts he will be the one to break Damian Priest's dream run

Sheamus acknowledged that The Archer of Infamy was in the middle of a dream run. However, he issued a warning stating that the dream run was going to come to an end soon. Sheamus also mentioned that he would be the one to put an end to Damian Priest’s US title reign.

“All great things come to an end. And you have been on a great streak Damo. You have. Let's be honest, you've been on the streak of your life. Now who could have predicted the start that you've had in the WWE? but now let's be honest, everything every great thing comes to an end. I am going to be so happy when I put an end to your sham championship run.”

