Champion’s winning streak comes to an end at WWE Extreme Rules against Sheamus’ team

Former WWE Champion Sheamus and his stable, The Brawling Brutes, wrestled Gunther's Imperium in a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook match to kick off WWE Extreme Rules. The Celtic Warrior finally put an end to the Intercontinental Champion's winning streak.

Imperium has been feuding with The Brawling Brutes for the past few weeks. It all kicked off at WWE Clash at the Castle when Sheamus challenged Gunther for his Intercontinental Title. The two men also faced off for the title on the latest episode of SmackDown, where The Ring General emerged victorious.

Coming off a tough loss, The Celtic Warrior was determined to get his retribution against The Ring General. The match was brutal from the get-go. All six men were ready to rip each other apart. Imperium took out The Celtic Warrior early in the match with multiple chops, dropping him at ringside.

With the former NXT stable dominating, the Celtic Warrior recovered and took out Imperium. The former WWE Champion hit the Celtic Cross on the Intercontinental Champion through the announcer's desk. Finally, with Butch and Ridge Holland holding up an already beaten-down Vinci, Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick and earned the victory.

Although it looks like the teams may have settled the scores, The Celtic Warrior may still not be done with The Ring General. It remains to be seen whether one final match between Sheamus and Gunther is in the pipeline for the Intercontinental Title.

