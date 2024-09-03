  • home icon
  • Sheamus brutally assaulted by former stablemate; loses major opportunity on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 03, 2024 03:03 GMT
Sheamus
Sheamus is a former WWE Champion (Image source: WWE's website)

Sheamus was attacked by his former stablemate tonight. This cost him a major opportunity on WWE RAW.

Pete Dunne spent quite a lot of time with Sheamus in Brawling Brutes. While they were over with the fans, the group struggled after the Celtic Warrior was taken off television.

However, Pete Dunne didn't forget this, and he attacked his former stablemate when he returned to the ring. Since then, these two former friends have become bitter enemies. They have taken shots at each other over the past few weeks.

Tonight on WWE RAW, The Celtic Warrior got a chance to compete in an Intercontinental Championship Tournament against Ludwig Kaiser and Braun Strowman. Kaiser and Sheamus have also been feuding recently, and they started brawling as soon as the match began.

The match was evenly paced. Strowman struggled throughout due to his ribs. The Celtic Warrior was in control of the match when Pete Dunne pulled him out of the ring and hit him with a shillelagh, thereby taking him out. This allowed Braun Strowman to pick up the win and advance in the tournament.

Braun Strowman will compete in the Intercontinental Championship number-one contender's match with this win.

Edited by Angana Roy
