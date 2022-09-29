Sheamus calls out WWE for "false advertising" after huge match announcement

WWE star Sheamus has taken to Twitter to react to the recent match announcement for the Extreme Rules premium live event.

A huge six-man tag team bout has been confirmed for the upcoming show featuring the Brawling Brutes and Imperium. The rival factions will lock horns in a 'Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match' on October 8.

The Celtic Warrior expressed his dissatisfaction with the announcement, as he believes he will dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion on the October 7 episode of SmackDown.

"False advertising. October 7th Worcester Mass, that IC strap will be on the other fella. Fix it," wrote Sheamus.

The Brawling Brutes and Imperium have been feuding for weeks. At Clash at the Castle, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser were joined by the third member of their group, Giovanni Vinci, who was called up from NXT 2.0.

At the same show, The Ring General successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship in an incredible contest against his arch-rival. The bout was praised by the majority of professional wrestling fans for its brutal action.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, things got worse between the two teams, as Imperium's interference led to The Usos retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Brawling Brutes.

How did the WWE Universe react to Sheamus' tweet?

In reaction to Sheamus calling out WWE for "false advertising," fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming title match between him and Gunther.

Judging by the majority of the reactions, fans also expect a "banger" of a six-man tag team match at Extreme Rules between the two stables.

Additionally, fans provided their take on Sheamus possibly winning the Intercontinental Championship. While some look forward to it, a few believe that the former world champion won't beat Gunther on SmackDown.

Allie @AllieMarie904 @WWESheamus I can't wait for you to become IC Champ!! You more than deserve it!!! @WWESheamus I can't wait for you to become IC Champ!! You more than deserve it!!!

The Wanderer @Buckner29966932 @WWESheamus You’re not beating Gunther lil bro, you almost died trying last time @WWESheamus You’re not beating Gunther lil bro, you almost died trying last time

The Ring General has successfully defended the coveted title against the likes of Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura during his current reign. He has been presented as one of the best-booked superstars in recent months.

