Sheamus challenges WWE star whose last match was 7 months ago; vows to "bring out something that hasn't been seen yet"

Sheamus recently challenged a WWE star, who has not wrestled in seven months, to a match. The Celtic Warrior also explained how he loves the physicality of wrestling and what he vows to bring to the ring every night.

The four-time WWE World Champion went home to Dublin, Ireland as part of ESPN's coverage of the College Football Season. He was the first guest picker of College Gameday and even correctly selected Georgia Tech to beat No. 10 Florida State in the first game of the season at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

But before Sheamus appeared on College Gameday, he was a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show. They discussed the 46-year-old star's WWE career, including his start at Florida Championship Wrestling.

Pat McAfee, who last wrestled at the 2024 Royal Rumble match, bragged about his career in NXT as a wrestler but turned Sheamus' offer down after he hilariously challenged him to a match.

"Whenever you want to step in with me Patty, you know what I mean?"[0:19 - 0:22]

The Celtic Warrior then shared what he loves about his physical style of wrestling and how he wants to "bring out something that hasn't been seen yet" from his opponents.

"I love it when someone steps up to me, you know? And like they bring it and it's something they haven't seen before and I'm just smacking them and then they're smacking me back. There's all these rules before in wrestling where people just say, 'Oh, you're taking liberties. You just try and beat up their opponent.' But for me, it's not that. I want to fire them up. I want to bring out something that they hasn't been seen yet in their career."

Sheamus has been in WWE since 2006 and has won almost everything there is to win except for the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus predicts his CFB champions

In addition to predicting the winner of the Georgia Tech-Florida State game in Dublin, Sheamus also shared his pick to win the CFB Championship this season. He's a big fan of the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, so there was no surprise when he picked them to win it all this year.

The Celtic Warrior already knows what he will be getting if his prediction comes true. He's expecting to celebrate a WWE Championship with the Fighting Irish in the sideplates.

The WWE star recently helped Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman launch their jerseys for the season.

