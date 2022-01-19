"Roman's running scared" - Former WWE Champion claims Roman Reigns is scared of him 

WWE Superstar Sheamus has a bone to pick with Roman Reigns for going up against Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.

Sheamus was the guest on WWE's the Bump this week. The Celtic Warrior sat down with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla to discuss his appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble and his future in the WWE.

Sheamus boasted about his victory at WWE Day 1 where an injury to his protégé Ridge Holland led to him fighting most of the match with a 2-on-1 disadvantage. He also mentioned that Roman Reigns was afraid of him and so he decided to face Seth Rollins, a RAW superstar.

"Everyone is afraid to face me. 2-on-1 and I cleaned house. Now I'm going to the Rumble, which I'm okay doing but still, there's no doubt about it. Roman's running scared picking up Seth Rollins from RAW. Let's be honest about that. Who else is left?", Sheamus declared.

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns sent a message to Seth Rollins on RAW

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, the two contenders for the top titles at the Royal Rumble, collided this week on RAW in the main event.

The two superstars had a a thrilling match, but it ended abruptly as Lashley's former Hurt Business cohorts Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander attacked him, causing a disqualification.

While the All Mighty was dealing with Alexander and Benjamin, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos showed up and hit Seth "Freakin" Rollins with a Double Superkick.

It was a strong statement from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their encounter at the Royal Rumble.

How will Seth Rollins respond to The Tribal Chief on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown?

Edited by Vishal Kataria