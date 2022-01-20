"I don't have a favorite" - Former WWE Champion gives his take on Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Sheamus does not have a favorite for the titanic clash between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble.

The Celtic Warrior was on WWE's the Bump this week to talk about his appearance in the Royal Rumble match. Sheamus also shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley going up against Brock Lesnar at the Rumble.

The former WWE Champion also took credit for Lashley's impressive run on the red brand. He acknowledged that the match between Lesnar and Lashley would be a hard-hitting one and that he would have his eyes on the encounter.

Here's what Sheamus had to say about the marquee matchup:

"I appreciate any physical matches in the WWE.'' Sheamus said. ''That's what I've been doing. So I can say that Bobby has gone on this tear because of me. I'll be interested to see it because I'm going to the Rumble."

Answering Kayla's question on whether he had a favorite in the match, Sheamus replied:

"Do I have a favorite? No I don't have a favorite. I'm just looking forward to seeing who's going to come out of this. Obviously the stars have aligned for me. It's 10 years to the day since I won my Royal Rumble."

The long-awaited clash between The Almighty and The Beast Incarnate has brought a lot of attention to the premium live event on 29 January.

Royal Rumble will mark the first singles match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have had impressive careers inside and outside of the WWE. However, the two behemoths never came face-to-face before WWE Day 1. At the event, Lashley managed to put Lesnar through a barricade at ringside and even held him in the Hurt Lock. The Beast got the last laugh as he won the WWE Championship at the end of the night.

In the weeks following the premium live event, Lashley won a fatal four-way match to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. The two men faced off on RAW last week ahead of the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar claimed that the only reason they had never faced each other was because Lashley was never on his level.

What are your thoughts on the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble? Sound off below!

