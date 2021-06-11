"It's part of the business" - Sheamus shares his thoughts on the recent WWE releases

Over a week ago, WWE announced that several wrestlers were released from the promotion; big names like Aleister Black and Braun Strowman left the company due to budget cuts.These cuts have been quite controversial, but Sheamus recently explained that they're just part of the business..

Sheamus is one of the more experienced wrestlers backstage, and he has helped many of the younger wrestlers throughout his career. During his 12-year run withthe promotion, he has also worked with some of the recently released wrestlers

In a recent interview with Vibe and Wrestling, Sheamus discussed the recent WWE releases and how they affect the morale of wrestlers backstage:

"The locker room has just got to get on with it," Sheamus said. "I've been with the company 12 years. It's part of the business, it happens. People come in and people go and you just got to get down with it. Every monday, you got to get down, and you got to go out there and you got to perform.

" I don't think the morale of the locker room is down," Sheamus continued. "I think the morale is pretty good. I think it's a lot better than it was when I first started. I think there's a lot more comradery there right now than there ever has been."

Check out our exclusive interview with #USChamp in #WWE Sheamus. Dealing with injuries, releases, Becky Lynch returning to the ring, @LFC, his title run and much more! https://t.co/20IAtr6jWr — ViBe & Wrestling (WWE ➡ #HellInACell) (@vibe_wrestling) June 11, 2021

Sheamus explained that backstage morale isn't suffering due to these releases. He stated that the wrestlers have bonded together in their continuing efforts to entertain the fans.

Sheamus also credited current WWE Superstars for working through the pandemic

WWE had move its shows to the Performance Centre last year

The landscape of wrestling drastically changed last year when live crowds were banned from arenas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, wrestlers have been competing without live fans, and this loss has been a challenging obstacle. In the interview, Sheamus discussed the situation and praised his peers' ability to adapt.

"We've got a lot of great lads, young lads, experienced lads working together," Sheamus added. "[They're] working through a pandemic, working with no live fans. You talk to the legends, who've come before us, and they'll tell you that they wouldn't know how to adapt or how to perform in the environment that we're in."

Fortunately, WWE will have live fans in attendance starting next month, as the company will go on tour beginning July 16. The first WWE event with a live crowd will be an episode of SmackDown, and fans can surely expect many surprises on that show.

Edited by Colin Tessier