Gunther could be part of history at WWE Clash at the Castle; four-time World Champion explains how

WWE Superstar Sheamus has a message for the Intercontinental Champion Gunther ahead of their upcoming encounter at Clash at the Castle.

The Brawling Brutes member survived a fatal five-way to become the number one contender for the IC title. The match also included formidable superstars such as Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn. Sheamus emerged victorious when he planted Corbin with a Brogue Kick for the three-count.

With Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown, The Celtic Warrior spoke about how the Intercontinental Championship was the only title that had eluded him for years. Sheamus detailed that at Clash at the Castle, Gunther's name would be in the history books as the man who lost the title when he became the first Ultimate Grandslam Champion.

Here's what the Celtic Warrior had to say:

"To think that someone told me before, when something's meant to happen, it'll happen. Now we're weeks away from that opportunity. That moment becoming a reality. Because Gunther, I'm promising in hell that you may think that you hold all the cards, that you being the champion puts you in the pole position. What I'm telling you, fella in Cardiff, Wales, at Clash at the Castle, I am going to drag you into the belly of the Red Dragon. And I am going to defeat you for the Intercontinental Championship and not just to become a Grand Slam champion, no fella. You are gonna be involved in history, in WWE history, when I become the first ever ultimate Grand Slam champion." (From 1:12 - 2:23)

Sheamus has a decorated WWE career

Throughout his career in WWE, Sheamus has clinched almost every accolade there is to be won.

In his Hall of Fame worthy career, the 44-year old is a four-time World Champion, three-time United States Champion, and five-time Tag Team Champion. He has also won the King of the King, Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank. Now, he has the opportunity to finally grab the IC title.

