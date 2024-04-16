Sheamus defeats 304-lb star in his first singles win in nearly 3 years on RAW

Former world champion Sheamus made his return to WWE after eight months away on Monday Night RAW as advertised to pick up a huge win - his first singles win in three years. To pick up that win, he needed to beat a 304-pound star.

Fans were highly anticipating the return of The Celtic Warrior to WWE. Those in attendance in Montreal gave him a great reception as he would go on to face Ivar of The Viking Raiders. Ivar, who recently made a surprise appearance on NXT, is a 304-lb, two-time tag team champion in WWE.

In a very good match, The Celtic Warrior Sheamus beat Ivar with a Brogue Kick to pick up his first singles win since September 2021 on RAW.

After the match, he went on to embrace Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on commentary, hinting at being a babyface. Another full-circle moment for Sheamus on RAW was him bringing back his old theme song that he used from 2009 to 2014.

It's going to be interesting to see where he is placed on the RAW roster. It should be noted that the WWE Draft takes place in ten days, so he could be sent back to SmackDown. Perhaps he may end up staying on RAW.

