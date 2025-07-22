  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sheamus
  • Sheamus defeats former AEW star for the first time on WWE RAW

Sheamus defeats former AEW star for the first time on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 22, 2025 01:47 GMT
Sheamus competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Sheamus competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Sheamus and his former stablemate Rusev clashed on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Celtic Warrior had never beaten the former AEW star before the bout.

Ad

The mult-time world champion tried to go for a Brogue Kick immediately after the bell rang but the Bulgarian Brute escaped. They brawled on the floor and the heel got sent into the barricade. Rusev missed an elbow drop in the ring but managed to hit a kick.

He then hit Sheamus with two vertical suplexes and got a two-count. Rusev hit several more kicks and the latter nailed him with a rolling senton and a running knee. The Bulgarian Brute took down The Celtic Warrior with a clothesline and dropped him with a bodyslam.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sheamus wiped out Rusev with a clothesline off the top rope to the floor. Rusev dropped him on top of the announce table with a fallaway slam. The former WWE Champion hit a spinning heel kick and an Irish Curse backbreaker. He then planted Rusev with a bodyslam and got a two-count.

The WWE veteran did the 10 Beats and went for the Brogue Kick but Rusev caught him and slammed him on the mat with a standing powerbomb. While the referee was distracted, Rusev tried to hit his opponent with the shillelagh but ate a Brogue Kick and lost the match via pinfall.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications