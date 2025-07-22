Sheamus defeats former AEW star for the first time on WWE RAW

Sheamus and his former stablemate Rusev clashed on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Celtic Warrior had never beaten the former AEW star before the bout.The mult-time world champion tried to go for a Brogue Kick immediately after the bell rang but the Bulgarian Brute escaped. They brawled on the floor and the heel got sent into the barricade. Rusev missed an elbow drop in the ring but managed to hit a kick.He then hit Sheamus with two vertical suplexes and got a two-count. Rusev hit several more kicks and the latter nailed him with a rolling senton and a running knee. The Bulgarian Brute took down The Celtic Warrior with a clothesline and dropped him with a bodyslam.Sheamus wiped out Rusev with a clothesline off the top rope to the floor. Rusev dropped him on top of the announce table with a fallaway slam. The former WWE Champion hit a spinning heel kick and an Irish Curse backbreaker. He then planted Rusev with a bodyslam and got a two-count.The WWE veteran did the 10 Beats and went for the Brogue Kick but Rusev caught him and slammed him on the mat with a standing powerbomb. While the referee was distracted, Rusev tried to hit his opponent with the shillelagh but ate a Brogue Kick and lost the match via pinfall.