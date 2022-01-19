"I’m not a huge fan" - Sheamus details the big mistake WWE made heading into The Royal Rumble

Sheamus wants surprises in the WWE Royal Rumble to remain a mystery until the music of the superstar hits during the match.

The SmackDown Superstar recently sat down with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport to discuss all things WWE.

When talking about this year's Royal Rumble matchup, the former Rumble winner revealed he's not a big fan of the company announcing the surprise entrants for the matches ahead of time.

"I know this year, they've announced a lot of contestants for the women's Royal Rumble. I like the fact that they just show up," Sheamus said. "I'm not a huge fan of telling people who is going to be in there. I think the men's one is a bit more secretive. They've announced like ten people who are on the active roster. On the women's side, there are a lot of girls coming back. It shows how much they've missed the product and missed being in the ring."

Sheamus on what superstars know heading into the Royal Rumble match

Regarding what superstars know ahead of time going into the Royal Rumble match, Sheamus revealed that he wasn't willing to divulge more information on what goes on backstage beyond knowing their entrant numbers a few hours ahead of time.

As we head into one of WWE's most exciting matches of the year, this answer makes sense.

"We all know our numbers and when we're going out. I'm not going to spoil the match for anybody. What we do is entertainment, I don't like taking that away or pulling back the curtain," Sheamus said. "All I'll say is, we know what our numbers are and what we have to do in there. Everyone knows their number, but they won't find what number they are pretty much until two or three hours before the show."

"There has been a couple that have been really close on where we're at coming out to the ring. That can be a little stressful, especially if you're new. Now, I've been there 12 years, it doesn't bother me at all," said Sheamus.

What do you make of The Celtic Warrior's comments? Do you agree that the company should announce surprise entrants heading into the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

