Sheamus drops huge tease ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Sheamus seemed rather confident heading into the Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Brawling Brute looks to dethrone Gunther and capture the one title that has eluded him his entire career.

The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to tease something big if he was to win his match at Clash at the Castle:

"The low-key main event. History will be made in Wales. First ever Ultimate.."

Following his win over Shinsuke Nakamura on last week's SmackDown, Gunther put the entire locker room on notice, daring anyone to step up to him. A fatal five-way match took place on the latest edition of SmackDown to determine the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

In the match, Sheamus outperformed Ricochet, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn to punch his ticket to Clash at the Castle. Ever since, the two-time WWE Champion has been quite vocal about his plans to conquer Gunther in Wales.

Sheamus has won almost every major accolade in WWE

While many are still speculating what Sheamus might be referring to when he hinted at becoming the "first ever Ultimate..", it is possible that he is likely calling attention to his impressive list of accolades.

Having held almost every major title in the promotion, Sheamus is just short of the Intercontinental Championship to complete his grand slam. However, it should also be noted that Sheamus is also one of three individuals to have won the King of the Ring, the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank alongside Edge and Brock Lesnar.

Should Sheamus beat Gunther at Clash at the Castle, he will become the only person to have held every major accolade including the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

It remains to be seen what Sheamus is alluding to, but we will certainly find out if he manages to topple The Ring General at Clash at the Castle.

