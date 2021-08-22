"I felt ready to walk" - Sheamus explains why he almost quit WWE

Sheamus opened up about the moment in 2016 that made him question his future with WWE.

On July 19, 2016, the WWE roster was split between RAW and SmackDown for the first time in five years. Sheamus was drafted to RAW as the 30th overall pick, which meant he was the last person selected during the television broadcast.

Speaking in a WWE 24 documentary about WrestleMania 37, Sheamus reflected on the highs and lows of his WWE career. Discussing the 2016 WWE Draft, the Irishman revealed that his low position in the draft almost made him quit.

“The draft came and I had just been WWE Champion up until the end of December [2015],” Sheamus said. “And I was the last pick on the draft. I’m thinking to myself like, ‘How have I gone from ‘The Guy’ to the last pick of the draft?’ I was like, ‘This is a serious fall from grace.’ I was so angry, man, I was ready… I kind of felt like ready to walk [out]. I really did. I felt like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not enjoying this anymore.’”

The 2016 WWE Draft featured 59 superstars and tag teams, plus free agent Heath Slater. The first 30 picks were announced during WWE RAW, while the last 29 were confirmed on the WWE Network after the show.

Sheamus’ career resurgence after the 2016 WWE Draft

Cesaro and Sheamus became a successful tag team after facing each other in a best-of-seven series of matches in 2016. Known as The Bar, the European duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship (x4) and SmackDown Tag Team Championship (x1) during their two-and-a-half-year alliance.

Sheamus credits Cesaro with helping turn his WWE career around, following his disappointing 2016 WWE Draft position.

“Cesaro, he was the second-last pick and I was the last pick,” Sheamus said. “He just became a brother to me. I learned to relax. The character in The Bar, I was able to be not just stiff, serious Sheamus. It just gave me a great opportunity to have the craic, have fun, and it was a very big turning point for me.”

Both members of The Bar have achieved success as singles stars in 2021, most notably at WrestleMania 37. Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins on the first night of the event, while Sheamus won the United States Championship from Riddle one night later.

