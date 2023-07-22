Sheamus fires back at fans for supporting popular WWE Superstar over him tonight on SmackDown

Sheamus fired back at fans for cheering for a popular WWE Superstar over him tonight during WWE SmackDown. The popular star in question is the indomitable LA Knight.

Tonight on the blue brand, Sheamus, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, and Cameron Grimes competed in a Fatal Four Way match to advance to the finals of the United States Championship Invitational. LA Knight headed into the match as the overwhelming fan favorite.

Every move he made during the match was met with a massively positive reaction from the crowd, and anyone who attacked him was booed. Even though Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Cameron Grimes were all babyfaces, they were booed every time they engaged with LA Knight.

LA Knight was also impressive throughout the match, and it looked like he might just be able to pick up a win. However, all that fan support couldn't help him in the end, as Mysterio won the match by pinning Cameron Grimes.

Following the match, the Celtic Warrior took to social media to voice his frustration over the way the fans were supporting LA Knight. He didn't mince his words as he called the fans "YEAH Bots."

"Arena full of YEAH Bots"

Check out the tweet here.

Screengrab of the Celtic Warrior's tweet

With this win, Rey Mysterio will now face his LWO stablemate Santos Escobar next week, where the winner will become the number one contender for the United States Championship.

What do you make of the fan's reaction towards LA Knight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars