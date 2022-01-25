Sheamus says Vince McMahon "hated" his old entrance theme

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has revealed a part of his entrance that Vince McMahon hated when speaking with Daily DDT.

In the interview, the multi-time champion talked about how he wants his old theme song, Written In My Face, performed by Sean Jenness, to make a return but is doubtful that it will.

The reason is that Vince McMahon hates the song, but The Celtic Warrior has not given up on his pursuit of the old theme.

“When I came back I really wanted to bring that song [Written In My Face] back, but it was shot down. Vince hates it, some other people didn’t like it or didn’t agree, but it’s very nostalgic. I haven’t given up on it. I guarantee you I will get that song back, I just don’t know when, and nobody is going to know when, but I will get a chance to bring it back." he said (H/T WrestlingInc)

Sheamus went on to say that he associates the theme with good memories and will continue to push for its return.

"For me when that music hits, there’s a lot of nostalgia and stuff, and a lot of memories of great wins, you know what I mean? Like, 10 years ago when I won the Royal Rumble in St. Louis, that was the music that played in the arena after I won the Rumble," he added (H/T WrestlingInc)

Sheamus used the song during all his early success

Written In My Face was the soundtrack to The Celtic Warrior's initial run of dominance following his main roster debut in 2009.

The run included two WWE Championship reigns, a World Heavyweight Championship reign, a King of the Ring victory, a Royal Rumble win, and a United States Title run.

Would you like to see Written In My Face return?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha