Former King of the Ring teases comeback, names Sheamus as his inspiration

Sheamus had an exceptional match at WrestleMania 37, in which he dethroned Riddle to become the new WWE United States Champion. His performances at the age of 43 are so good, that it has inspired a former King of the Ring to potentially make a return to in-ring action.

Wade Barrett sat down with fellow commentator Vic Joseph on a special episode of After the Bell, where the former five-time Intercontinental Champion praised the Celtic Warrior.

Barrett spoke about Sheamus as a competitor and likened him to a famous fictional character in Benjamin Button in an homage, as he seems younger in the ring as he grows older. It was here that he hinted at possibly making a comeback.

"Well, Sheamus is like Benjamin Button. He’s actually older than me and somehow he’s still going as good as ever, if not better. So, hats off to him. I hit 35 and I started getting one foot out of the wrestling ring and into other things at that point, although maybe I’m not done for good, we’ll see, but Sheamus, he goes as hard as ever and good for him. I’m glad he’s done knocking about in the mix of the upper echelon of WWE."

He further elaborated by suggesting that it all comes down to the "payday," but he is enjoying his current role in NXT as well.

"I’m all about the big paydays, Mr. Joseph. It would not take much to remove me from the seat next to you and get back in the ring. I will say, I’m very much enjoying my job with NXT, but I have always made sure there is at least a little bit left in the tank."

Sheamus delivered a great finisher at WrestleMania 37

Sheamus is an unbelievable athlete, and his performances at WrestleMania 37 and on RAW are testament to that. The Celtic Warrior recently won his third United States title in superb fashion.

He delivered a stunning Brouge Kick on Riddle, who was attempting to do a middle-rope springboard moonsault.

Advertisement

Sheamus definitely has a lot left in the tank, and could be one of those superstars who goes on to wrestle for years to come. What did you think about his match with Riddle at WrestleMania 37? Let us know down below.