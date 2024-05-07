Sheamus makes joke about brutal wounds he suffered on RAW

WWE Superstar Sheamus went to war against Gunther on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The Celtic Warrior recently joked about the brutal scars he received from his match against The Ring General.

The 46-year-old returned from injury on the April 15 edition of the red brand's show to face Ivar in a singles match. After securing a win against The Viking Raider, Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura the following week.

Last night on RAW, the former WWE Champion conceded his first loss since returning from injury, as former Intercontinental Champion Gunther defeated him in their first-round match of the King of the Ring tournament.

Sheamus and Gunther traded blows in a physical fight, which saw the two superstars push each other to absolute limit. The Irish Superstar recently took to X to joke about brutal scars from his match on RAW. He shared a picture from the bout, seemingly pointing out that his back looked similar to 'Wilson the Volleyball' from the American drama film Cast Away:

"Wilson!" he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Former WWE General Manager has high hopes for Sheamus following his return

The Celtic Warrior has been one of the topmost in-ring performers for the wrestling promotion over the years. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently stated that he was looking forward to witnessing what lies ahead for the former United States Champion following his return from injury.

During a conversation on 83 Weeks, Bischoff talked about The Celtic Warrior's return from injury. The 68-year-old was hopeful that the latter would be part of a major storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

"He has been off long enough that he is like the 'absence makes the heart grow fonder factor' has kicked it; it feels fresh. Yeah, would it have been nice if Sheamus had a story starting six months or a year ago, or perhaps it would have built to WrestleMania? Sure, that would have been nice. But if I'm Sheamus right now, I'm looking at what happens to me over the next 12 months. What am I going to be doing looking forward to the next WrestleMania because he has got a clear runway, and he's got some support behind him," he said.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the former champion after he suffered a devastating loss to longtime rival Gunther in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

