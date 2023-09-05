Sheamus mocks current record-breaking WWE champion after RAW

WWE Superstar Sheamus has mocked Gunther following the latter's record-breaking win during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

A few days short of becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE, Gunther faced Chad Gable for the title in the main event of RAW this week. The match turned out to be one of the best of the calendar year, as both men proved why they are considered two of the best professional wrestlers on the roster.

In the closing stages, Gunther secured the win after executing a powerbomb and a lariat on the Master of the Alpha Academy. However, his long-time rival, Sheamus, mocked him after RAW.

He said that Gunther's win stained Honky Tonk Man's legacy, which previously held the record of having the longest reign.

"A stain on the legacy of Honky Tonk Man," Sheamus wrote.

The Celtic Warrior and the Ring General have been involved in some of the best matches over the past year. Their bout at WWE Clash at the Castle last year and the triple threat match involving Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania this year were critical in re-solidifying the status of the Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see if the two gladiators will rekindle their rivalry soon.

Is Gunther the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time? Let us know in the comments.

