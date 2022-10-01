Sheamus outnumbered and battered by re-united faction on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Sheamus was outnumbered and laid out by Imperium this week on SmackDown

Brawling Brutes have been embroiled in a rivalry with Imperium on SmackDown over the last few weeks. In fact, the two factions are set to face each other in a Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules. However, Sheamus and GUNTHER are going to battle next week on SmackDown for the Intercontinental Title.

This week on the blue brand, Imperium made their way to the ring to address their upcoming matches. They disparaged the Brawling Brutes, claiming that they lack any characteristics of a champion. GUNTHER also predicted to defeat the Irishman the following week, taking him down one last time.

At this point, Sheamus' music hit as The Celtic Warrior appeared to be alone without his stablemates. The former WWE Champion said that although Ridge Holland and Butch are still stuck in Florida, he will kick all three of their heads off their shoulders.

When Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser rushed him, he attacked them with a shillelagh before entering the ring to face GUNTHER. The Celtic Warrior then began brawling with the former NXT UK Champion. When the Irishman tried to execute the Brogue Kick, Vinci and Kaiser stopped him by grabbing his arms.

The Ring General then held his title in the Celtic Warrior's face before tearing the latter's shirt and hitting him with a powerbomb.

As Imperium began to leave, the former WWE Champion picked up the microphone and asked GUNTHER if that's all he's got. The trio then beat him up some more.

