Sheamus pitches surprising WWE tag team partnership

Sheamus is currently the leader of the popular faction The Brawling Brutes in WWE. The former WWE Champion has competed in many high-profile matches alongside Butch and Ridge Holland, but the SmackDown superstar seems eager to work with an unexpected star.

Recently on SmackDown, the 2012 Royal Rumble winner welcomed fellow former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as an honorary Brawling Brute. However, there seems to be somebody else that the star is eager to team up with.

In a response to a tweet from the official WWE Twitter account calling for fans to share which superstars they would like to form a tag team, the Irish star responded with a somewhat surprising answer.

The leader of The Brawling Brutes tweeted a photo of himself and RAW Superstar Otis, with the following caption:

"Bangers & Mash."

As part of Alpha Academy with Chad Gable, Otis held the RAW Tag Team Championship at the start of 2022 for a total of 56 days. They then lost the title to RK-Bro in a Triple Threat tag team match.

Former WWE Champion recently opened up on his unique friendship with Sheamus

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have come face-to-face multiple times in the WWE ring. In a recent interview with Faction 919, McIntyre opened up in regards to his relationship with the multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion, naming him as a favorite opponent and saying:

"If I had to pick one, I'd probably pick Sheamus because we've known each other for so long, went through so much together, have an understanding that we can just beat the crap out of each other for everybody's entertainment. And any chance we get to get in the ring together, especially now with fans there, we see it as a privilege," he said. [24:05 - 24:21]

The pair have shared a close bond over the years, with Drew McIntyre even serving as best man for the 2010 King of the Ring winners' wedding to Isabella Revilla in New York earlier this year.

Who would you like to see partner up with Sheamus in the WWE ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes