"It was perfectly executed" - Sheamus praised by former WWE Superstar after WrestleMania 37 [Exclusive]

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with former WWE Superstar JTG after Night Two of WrestleMania 37. During the interview, the former WWE Superstar had a lot of praise for the WWE United States Championship match.

Sheamus challenged Riddle for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania. The match was a hard-hitting affair which saw both men give it their all inside the squared circle.

Riddle came close to winning a couple of times, but in the end, it wouldn't be his night. Sheamus ended up pinning Riddle, catching him with a Brogue Kick while the latter was in the middle of a moonsault.

JTG spoke to Sportskeeda after WrestleMania 37 and said that he loved the United States Championship match. The 36-year-old heaped praise on the finish and how it was executed. Here's what JTG had to say.

"It was perfectly executed, well timed, I got to give it to Sheamus for that. It was a great match and Sheamus just laid it into him [Riddle]. I'm in the audience like... I'm a worker but I'm going like 'ouch'."

JTG loved the WWE WrestleMania 37 set

WrestleMania 37 took place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The set was gorgeous and WWE ensured there was also a ton of pyro involved throughout both nights. The great atmosphere was only enhanced by the WWE Universe's return to live attendance after more than a year.

JTG was in the crowd at WrestleMania 37 and said he was a big fan of the set as well as the incredible atmosphere:

"Everything was incredible here, being here live especially coming back from a pandemic. I don't think they skimped on the set."

WWE revealed the WrestleMania 37 set just before the event with a special video hosted by Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton. You can check out the video above.

