Sheamus proposes new WWE premium live event in Ireland

Sheamus recently teased and proposed a new premium live event set in Dublin, Ireland. This comes after the immense success of the company's first stadium show in the UK since 1992, Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

The Celtic Warrior is currently one of the most revered and talked about wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion. His ongoing feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, which included an excellent bout at the aforementioned Clash at the Castle, has made the crowds appreciate the veteran even more than before. He even turned his recent run of great matches into a catchphrase online, claiming to have 'banger after banger after banger...'

The Irish Superstar has proposed a new premium live event to take place in his home country. He named the show 'Rocky Road to Dublin,' seemingly named after the popular Irish song of the same name. He even named his fellow Irish Superstars Becky Lynch and Finn Balor, saying that they will feature on the show:

"I give you the ‘Rocky Road to Dublin’ PLE at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland! Featuring guaranteed BANGERS on the night from locals lads Sheamus! Becky Lynch! Annnd Finn Balor!!" Sheamus tweeted

Sheamus @WWESheamus on the night from locals lads Sheamus! Becky Lynch! Annnd Finn Balor!! Triple H @TripleH #WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?! #WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?! https://t.co/mX5xLbC6HZ I give you the ‘Rocky Road to Dublin’ PLE at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland! Featuring guaranteed BANGERSon the night from locals lads Sheamus! Becky Lynch! Annnd Finn Balor!! twitter.com/tripleh/status… I give you the ‘Rocky Road to Dublin’ PLE at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland! Featuring guaranteed BANGERS💥on the night from locals lads Sheamus! Becky Lynch! Annnd Finn Balor!! twitter.com/tripleh/status… https://t.co/fLfN4NIWf4

It is unlikely that this show will ever see the light of day. But if WWE ever decides to venture into the land, Rocky Road to Dublin would not be the worst name.

Sheamus teases a rematch with Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Sheamus recently teased a rematch of his modern classic against Intercontinental Champion Gunther, which happened at Clash at the Castle.

The match in Cardiff was showered with praise and applause by everyone present at the Principality Stadium and those watching at home. The match was a showcase of the strength and brutality of the two Europeans.

The former WWE Champion recently took to Twitter to tease a rematch. Replying to a highlight reel of his match at Clash, the 44-year-old said - "In The Belly of the Red Dragon II." The message was followed by a thinking emoji as if he wondered about a second match against the man formerly known as Walter.

Sheamus @WWESheamus GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips WWE Intercontinental Title Match



Champion Gunther

vs

Challenger Sheamus



WWE Clash At The Castle

September 3, 2022 WWE Intercontinental Title Match Champion GunthervsChallenger SheamusWWE Clash At The CastleSeptember 3, 2022 https://t.co/rLBFBq5Uk8 In the Belly of the Red Dragon II. 🤔 twitter.com/grappleklips/s… In the Belly of the Red Dragon II. 🤔 twitter.com/grappleklips/s…

Seeing the response he is getting from the crowds, WWE might give Sheamus the win in a possible rematch. This would also make The Celtic Warrior a grand slam champion in the company, as only the Intercontinental Championship has eluded him throughout his career.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron