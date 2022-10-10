Sheamus reacts to Imperium's ringside antics at Extreme Rules

WWE Superstar Sheamus has reacted to Imperium destroying the ringside bar set-up during their match at Extreme Rules.

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci went to war during their six-man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match against The Brawling Brutes at last night's premium live event. The bout was a hard-hitting affair, akin to the singles matches between the leaders of the two groups in the past.

After taking control towards the start of the match, The Ring General demanded that his crew take apart the Irish bar at ringside, which has now become a trademark of the match type. The trio tossed aside the barstools and barrels that decorated the area. The commentary and The Celtic Warrior's reaction framed the act as an insult to the Irish Superstar.

After the show, the Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to post a picture of himself throwing a stool during the match, describing the bout as a 'disgrace' in the caption. Sheamus replied to the post by writing 'Disgrace' in the manner he uses the word 'Banger' these days.

"Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace."

Sheamus @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace. @Gunther_AUT Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace After Disgrace.

The Brawling Brutes won the "Banger" match when Sheamus pinned Giovanni Vinci after a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus commented on his controversial loss at SmackDown after winning at Extreme Rules

One day before his victory in the six-man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules, Sheamus challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of SmackDown.The 44-year-old has now reacted to the controversial end to the match on Friday.

In the sequel to their modern classic at Cash at the Castle, the former WWE Champion took on the Austrian Superstar in a hard-hitting bout. Towards the end of the match, Sheamus had the champion in a clover-leaf leg lock. Crawling towards the ropes to break the fall, Gunther slapped the mat twice as the crowd rejoiced, thinking that he had tapped out.

In the ensuing confusion, Ludwig Kaiser handed his leader a Shillelagh stick, which he would use to win the match and retain the title.

The Great White took to Twitter to comment on what he has dubbed the 'Worcester Screwjob'. He even described the man formerly known as Walter as a "dishonorable defeated cheat."

"Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonourable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle"

Sheamus @WWESheamus Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonourable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonourable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle https://t.co/fIEVFZW0hJ

Despite the loss suffered by his team, Gunther remains unpinned on the main roster. Will Sheamus get another turn at winning the IC title, or will another challenger rise to take the throne from the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion?

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes