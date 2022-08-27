"I defeated the King of Kings himself, Triple H" - Challenger vows to claim the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at the Castle

Former world champion Sheamus recently recalled defeating Triple H on the latest episode of SmackDown during a promo segment with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Last week on Smackdown, Sheamus won a fatal five-way match to become the Number One Contender for the Intercontinental Title. Sheamus is only one title away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion and strives to achieve that goal at Clash at the Castle.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus were face-to-face in the ring tonight on SmackDown. The Ring General and Ludwig Kaiser interrupted Sheamus just before he began speaking.

The former WWE Champion did not let Ludwig Kaiser introduce Gunther. Sheamus wanted to speak with Gunther directly. He mentioned that Gunther does not deserve to be called the 'Ring General.' The Irishman then went on to run down the list of legends he had defeated. The list includes the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton and the King of Kings Triple H.

Sheamus also said that he has always given the fans exceptional matches to cherish.

"I have put out banger after banger."

The former WWE Champion then claimed that he is the real Ring General.

Just as the Irishman was done speaking, Butch attacked Ludwig Kaiser. Gunther, though, was unphased, and both he and Sheamus had their eyes locked on each other.

The two superstars will wrestle each other for the first time ever at WWE Clash at the Castle for the Intercontinental Championship.

