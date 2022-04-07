Sheamus references Pete Dunne by former name in humorous social media update

Sheamus knows the WWE Universe isn't happy about Pete Dunne's new name and enjoys joking about it on social media.

Several weeks ago, Sheamus added another addition to his "Fight Night" faction on WWE SmackDown in the form of former NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, who now goes under the name of Butch.

Today, the Celtic Warrior decided to poke some fun at the name change on social media. While reminding everyone that Dunne's name is Butch, he utilized the hashtag "for pete sake" to rile up the WWE Universe.

"Mid-match grooming.. his name is Butch. #forpetesake #fightnight," Sheamus tweeted.

Sheamus was almost cut from WrestleMania 38

The Celtic Warrior had quite the weekend at WrestleMania 38 as he almost didn't get his scheduled match on the show at all.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland were scheduled for a tag match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day on night one of WrestleMania 38. Due to time constraints, however, the match was cut from night one altogether.

WWE later announced that the tag match had been moved to night two, and while they got the match, it got very little time. The bout clocked in for less than two minutes from bell to bell, with the Fight Night team emerging victorious.

The Celtic Warrior is no stranger to getting moved on the WrestleMania card, as he and Daniel Bryan's match for the United States Championship at 'Mania 27 was bumped off the main card and moved to the pre-show. The two men ended up getting less than five minutes for their match in the process.

Interestingly enough, for the second year in a row, there were no matches on either night of the WrestleMania 38 pre-show.

