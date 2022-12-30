Sheamus reiterates his plan to take prestigious WWE Title in 2023

Sheamus had an incredible rivalry with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther in 2022. He has keenly continued to predict that he will dethrone his former rival in 2023.

The Celtic Warrior has had a fantastic 2022, having formed The Brawling Brutes and headlining SmackDown several times. His match at Clash at the Castle against The Ring General also received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

While he had multiple thrilling contests with the Intercontinental Champion, he wasn't able to capture the gold. He has now sent out a tweet predicting he will finally win the Intercontinental Championship in 2023. He also included some photos from his career in 2022.

"In 2023, I take the IC." stated Sheamus.

This isn't the first time he has tweeted hinting towards his intentions to capture Gunther's title. He sent out a near-identical tweet a few days ago.

Hopefully, he will capture the title he has been trying to win for a long time in 2023.

Sheamus could also have stellar rivalries with other top WWE Superstars

Gunther isn't the only star fans have wanted The Celtic Warrior to face. During his Survivor Series WarGames feud with Roman Reigns' Bloodline, the company silently fueled rumors of him facing The Tribal Chief in the near future.

Considering that he has an amazing faction to back him up, he could go on to battle Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown. To find greater competition, The Brawling Brutes could also move to RAW to feud with The Judgment Day.

The trio could use Sheamus if they desire to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Fans might remember that the 44-year-old Superstar was injured when his teammates were last involved in a tag team feud with The Usos.

The multi-time world champion could also engage in a feud with LA Knight once the latter is done with Bray Wyatt. The possibilities are endless.

