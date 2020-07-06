Sheamus reveals why he received a lot of hate

Sheamus admits that he has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate

Sheamus is currently in a program with former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

Sheamus

Sheamus has been involved in a very controversial angle with Jeff Hardy as of late. Many fans and critics have panned the story between The Celtic Warrior and The Charismatic Enigma which has, in a sense, exploited Jeff Hardy's real-life addiction issues.

The angle has seen Jeff Hardy being framed for a hit and run by Sheamus, Hardy undergoing a drug test inside the ring, and Sheamus constantly dragging Hardy's personal life during promos.

While speaking to Corey Graves during the After the Bell podcast, Sheamus addressed the issue that he has been receiving a lot of hate because of his involvement in this angle.

He also spoke about how the lines are so blurred in WWE and revealed how Bobby Lashley had to cope during his controversial storyline involving Lana and Rusev.

Oh yeah, I think I’ve got a serious amount of backlash. A lot of people really, really, really hate me right now. You know, listen, when we’re in WWE, man, talk about blurred lines. I actually read an interview with Bobby Lashley talking about the situation with him and Lana, and how he had to talk to his kids about what was going on, and like somebody will blur the lines, you know what I mean,.And listen, at the end of the day, man, we’re characters, and my job is to be the most hated character ever, and I try in that situation. This current environment is giving me a great opportunity to delve into that.

Future plans for Sheamus?

There has been a report by Dave Meltzer of WON suggesting that the feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus is likely to continue for the time being. Sheamus had defeated Hardy when they met at Backlash.

Sheamus has become an integral part of SmackDown ever since his program with Jeff Hardy started and it is quite possible that he may enter the main-event picture again after his feud with Hardy is over.

The Celtic Warrior is a multi-time World Champion but had been limited to tag-team action for the past few years. However, things are looking up for Sheamus as of now.