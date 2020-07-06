Sheamus reveals why he was slapped by former WWE Superstar Yoshi Tatsu backstage

Sheamus discloses the actual details of his real-life fight

Sheamus is a multiple time WWE Champion in the company

Sheamus was the guest on Gorey Grave's After The Bell podcast and spoke about a myriad of topics including his infamous fight with former WWE Superstar Yoshi Tatsu.

Talking about the incident, The Celtic Warrior Sheamus revealed that he and his housemate Ted Debiase Jr. had offered Tatsu a place to stay with them as he had nowhere else to go. Sheamus revealed that even though they didn't exactly know him very well, everyone was fond of Yoshi Tatsu so they didn't see any hard in helping him out.

However, Tatsu did not help with the house at all and even the bills had to be split between Sheamus and Dibiase with Tatsu not pitching in. Sheamus and Tatsu had a minor fight when The Celtic Warrior confronted Tatsu about these issues which resulted in both Sheamus and Tatsu slapping each other.

"Ted slept on the couch, and he took Ted’s room, right, and we didn’t really know this fella, but everybody seemed to like him, you know what I mean? So it was good, you know, but then the situation was, we earned 500 bucks a week, but he wasn’t paying for any bills, he wasn’t paying for any bills, any water, any cable, any gas, any of that stuff, right? So we were like, not only were we like 500 bucks a week taking care of ourselves, but we’re also taking care of him.

Sheamus and Yoshi Tatsu slap each other

So we had a couple little conflicts or whatever and then it kinda boiled over one time, and we had, it was a bit of a shoving thing, right? And he threw a slap at me, and I threw a slap at him, and that was it, right? So that was it, basically, right? It was just two hambags, you know what I mean, flying at each other, right? It lasted about maybe 60 seconds, it was just a couple of shoves and stuff and slap and slap, so we’re like okay, listen, we got over it, we worked it out."

Sheamus then goes on to say that he was surprised when rumors suggesting that he got 'beat up' by Yoshi Tatsu started circulating once he had won the WWE Championship in 2009. He stated that the issue was blown out of proportion.

(Credit to WrestleZone for the transcription)