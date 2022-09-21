Sheamus opens up about which WWE Superstar inspires him the most

At 44, Sheamus is one of the most popular stars in WWE. Delivering every time he steps in the ring, the veteran wrestler has extended his smug persona to the internet, bragging about having "bangers after bangers" in the squared circle. He recently revealed which Superstar inspires him the most, and it was none other than The Great White himself.

The Celtic Warrior challenged Gunther for the latter's Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle on September 3. Despite losing the match, he was given a standing ovation by the 60000+ crowd for his performance in the brutal match against The Ring General.

WWE recently put out a tweet questioning which Superstar inspires them the most. The former United States Champion chimed in with an answer.

"Me." he replied

Sheamus' stable, The Brawling Brutes, has seen success in the past few days. Butch and Ridge Holland became the #1 contenders for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships after winning the fatal four-way tag match on last week's SmackDown. The duo even picked up a win against Street Profits on last night's RAW. They will now take on the twins from The Bloodline on this week's episode of the blue brand.

Sheamus wants to bring back his old theme song

WWE Superstar Sheamus wants to bring back his old theme song.

During his initial run in the promotion, the former WWE Champion used 'Wirtten In My Face' as his entrance music. The song was written and produced by the company's then in-house music producer Jim Johnston.

After taking months off for surgery, The Great White returned to TV in March of 2015, with a mohawk and a new theme which happened to be his current one, 'Hellfire.'

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the Irish Superstar revealed that he has been pushing to get 'Written In My Face' back.

“I definitely would love to bring that song back. Before, I know, it was stopped, they weren’t gonna let me have it. It’s amazing what a song can do or an entrance music can do to bring people back in with that nostalgia. I definitely will keep pushing to have that song back, and it’s something that I haven’t given up on. But I think there’ll be a time and place for that to come back. I think that it will be massive and I’ll be buzzing off it too because like that just brings back so many memories of the beginning of my career and for fans too as well,” said Sheamus. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Nonetheless, Drew McIntyre did get his old theme 'Broken Dreams' back for a night at Clash at the Castle. Will Sheamus's demands be accepted as well, even if it is just for one special match?

