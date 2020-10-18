The New Day, the trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, were split in the WWE Draft as Kofi and Woods were moved to RAW, while Big E stayed on SmackDown. This was a big surprise to fans as The New Day is one of the most popular tag teams in WWE currently.

WWE made the decision to split the faction to give Big E a singles push, and there has been talk that that Big E will get a character change too.

Big E began his journey as a singles wrestler earlier this year, following Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' injuries. One of Big E's opponents as a singles star was Sheamus, who has feuded with him over the last few months.

Sheamus says Big E deserves to be a WWE World Champion

Sheamus, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, opined that Big E is one of the strongest guys in WWE and that he deserves to be a world champion.

"Big E is the full package. He’s one of the strongest guys I’ve ever seen in the gym, and he’s one of the most charismatic guys in WWE. He will be a star in this business for years to come. The world saw a different side of Big E, a guy that should be world champion. I hit him as hard as I could last week, and he hit me back even harder. That’s a credit to him. He brought it, and I still have the marks on my back to prove it.”

The former WWE Champion said that after he learnt that he was to face Big E, he wanted to show how tough the former NXT Champion truly is. He said that fans know that Big E can make people laugh, but he revealed that the 6-time SmackDown Tag Team champion can also hold his own in a fight.

The New Day had their final match as a group on last week's SmackDown, where the trio faced the team of Cesaro, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura.

This was perhaps the last time that Sheamus and Big E will face each other in the ring for some time as the Irish star has been drafted to RAW, while Big E has been drafted to SmackDown.