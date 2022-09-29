WWE Superstar Sheamus says AEW star was a huge help to him in his career

WWE Superstar Sheamus spoke about how AEW star William Regal was a tremendous help to him throughout his career.

In 2020, the former WWE Champion made his return to wrestling after being out of action for months due to a concussion. The Celtic Warrior became a singles competitor and began feuding with the likes of Big E and Jeff Hardy on the blue brand.

The following year, he defeated Matt Riddle at WrestleMania 37 and won the United States Championship.

Since his return, he has done some of the best work of his career, and the fans are applauding Sheamus for his hard work and dedication to his craft.

Speaking exclusively to Inside The Ropes, the 44-year-old superstar praised William Regal and said he helped him throughout his career:

“William Regal, I learned so much I travelled with him I drove him everywhere. When we drove everywhere, like went from town to town and he consistently gives me feedback on the matches and just talked to me and yeah, man, I and I feel bad too, because I haven’t stayed in touch with Willy, know what I mean? Because you know, in this space sometimes just time moves differently and you’re always on the go. But Regal, without a doubt, was a huge help to me in my career,” said Sheamus. [H/T - ITR]

Fans are currently excited to see the Celtic Warrior go head-to-head against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Sheamus will face Gunther for the second time for the title

Earlier this year, Gunther moved to the main roster alongside Ludwig Kaiser. The Ring General dominated the mid-card division of the blue brand where he defeated Ricochet and captured the Intercontinental Championship in no time.

A few weeks later, he began feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura for the title. However, the King of Strong Style failed to dethrone Gunther. Ever since Triple H became the creative head, the mid-card titles have gained more spotlight than ever before.

Last month, Sheamus became the number one contender for the title and challenged Gunther. The two met at WWE Clash at The Castle and put on a banger. Unfortunately, he failed to win the title in Wales.

Last week, Gunther interrupted a match between Brawling Brutes and The Usos for the titles. In the coming weeks, the Celtic Warrior will go head-to-head against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

