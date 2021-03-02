"If it wasn't for him, I don't know if I'd still be in WWE" - 4-time World Champion on Cesaro

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has revealed that he wouldn't be in WWE if not for Cesaro. He said that after his stint with League of Nations, he didn't know where his career was heading.

Sheamus and Cesaro were arch-rivals in WWE, before they were paired together to become tag team champions. The Bar, as they were called, lasted three years between 2016 and 2019, before they were disbanded.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Sheamus spoke about his former tag team partner Cesaro, and how important he was to his career.

"If it wasn't for him, I don't know if I'd still be in WWE. I'd just finished with League of Nations, which didn't work, and I didn't know where I was going. Cesaro had just come back from a shoulder injury, and he didn't know where he was going. Then they put us in the best of seven. By the time we'd wrestled twice, it felt like people were already over it. But we tried to do something different with our fights, and it won the crowd over."

Sheamus said that Cesaro helped him become a better wrestler in the ring, and the two forged a true friendship outside of it.

Sheamus on Cesaro becoming a future champion

Sheamus also stated that Cesaro is underrated in WWE and that he would be a great champion when he is given the opportunity in the company.

"Cesaro is the most underrated guy, ever, in WWE. He'll make a great champion, and it's only a matter of time before it happens. When it does, no one will dispute it, because they'll know it's well overdue."

In the same interview, Cesaro said that if he became a world champion, he would defend the title all over the world, and every week.