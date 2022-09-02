Sheamus sends dominant message ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Sheamus is ready to tear the house down this Saturday night at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The Celtic Warrior heads to Cardiff this weekend to challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. It's a match that many in the WWE Universe are looking forward to as it has the potential to steal the show this weekend.

WWE on BT Sport created a neat old-school match graphic to promote Clash at the Castle, and The Celtic Warrior couldn't help but respond. He made sure to let everyone know that there's a lot to be excited about at Saturday's event:

"@btsportwwe @DMcIntyreWWE Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger," Sheamus said in a tweet.

WWE releases a cool throwback t-shirt for Sheamus' match with Gunther at Clash at the Castle

With Clash at the Castle being WWE's first stadium event in the UK in three decades, the company is treating it like a WrestleMania-tier extravaganza.

The company is offering a range of new t-shirts to celebrate this event, including a red throwback shirt for the Intercontinental Championship match between Sheamus and Gunther.

The Celtic Warrior recently got to see the shirt live in person and couldn't help but go to social media and show it off, tweeting out:

"Old Skool banger *explosion emoji* tee #WWECastle *black flag emoji*"

What do you make of The Celtic Warrior's comments? Do you think he and Gunther are going to have a banger of a match at Clash at the Castle? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

