Sheamus sends a message after confronting Rusev and saving 39-year-old star on WWE RAW

Sheamus has taken to social media to send a message after confronting Rusev on the latest edition of WWE RAW. He came to the aid of Akira Tozawa.

The Bulgarian Brute has targeted Alpha Academy since the night he returned to WWE. He put Otis on the shelf and squashed Tozawa on the red brand this week. The 39-year-old star was forced to submit after being locked in the Accolade. However, Rusev refused to let go, even though he had already been declared the winner.

Sheamus came out and confronted the former AEW TNT Champion. The two stars stared at each other before The Bulgarian Brute left the ring and headed to the back. The Celtic Warrior shared a photo of himself backstage with Alpa Academy and wrote:

"ALWAYS stand-up to a bully. #WWERaw."

Trending

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE teased a new feud between the two stars, who know each other very well. They were part of a heel faction known as The League of Nations, which was formed in late 2015.

SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett and former WWE star Alberto Del Rio were the remaining members of the group. The group was only around for a few months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More