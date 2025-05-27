  • home icon
  • Sheamus sends a message after confronting Rusev and saving 39-year-old star on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 27, 2025 06:45 GMT
Rusev and Sheamus have history (Image via WWE.com)
Sheamus has taken to social media to send a message after confronting Rusev on the latest edition of WWE RAW. He came to the aid of Akira Tozawa.

The Bulgarian Brute has targeted Alpha Academy since the night he returned to WWE. He put Otis on the shelf and squashed Tozawa on the red brand this week. The 39-year-old star was forced to submit after being locked in the Accolade. However, Rusev refused to let go, even though he had already been declared the winner.

Sheamus came out and confronted the former AEW TNT Champion. The two stars stared at each other before The Bulgarian Brute left the ring and headed to the back. The Celtic Warrior shared a photo of himself backstage with Alpa Academy and wrote:

"ALWAYS stand-up to a bully. #WWERaw."
You can check out the post below:

WWE teased a new feud between the two stars, who know each other very well. They were part of a heel faction known as The League of Nations, which was formed in late 2015.

SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett and former WWE star Alberto Del Rio were the remaining members of the group. The group was only around for a few months.

Edited by Israel Lutete
