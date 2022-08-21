"Forget Roman V Drew" - Former WWE Champion sends a message to Gunther

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has sent a message to Gunther ahead of their match at the Clash at the Castle.

The Ring General has been a brute force on the blue brand ever since he arrived with Ludwig Kaiser. In just a matter of months, he defeated Ricochet and became the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Last week, he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title.

Sheamus reached one step closer to being a Grand Slam Champion when he became the number one contender for the IC title. Today, he went on Twitter an sent a warning to the champion before their match at Clash at The Castle:

"Forget Roman V Drew.. Sheamus V Gunther ‘The Foregone Conclusion’ will be the big banger💥 at Clash at the Castle in the Belly of The Red Dragon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 who you got?"

The clash between the two will be brutal and fans are excited about their upcoming match in Cardiff. It will be interesting to see who walks out as the champion.

Sheamus is the number one contender for Gunther's title

The Irish star has spent more than a decade with WWE and has won numerous championships. During his early years with the company, he won the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship on numerous occasions. After returning from an injury, he quickly fell into the mid-card scene.

In 2014, he defeated Dean Ambrose to win his first United States Championship. The following year, he won the Money in the Bank contract, cashing in his briefcase on Roman Reigns. He has since returned to the middle of the card, having notable runs in the tag team division, including with Cesaro as part of The Bar.

The duo have won numerous championships including the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. After Cesaro's release, he became a singles performer once again and performed on the blue brand. Last night, he defeated Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin to face the champion for the title.

It will be interesting to see the two superstars fight for one of the most prestigious prizes in the history of sports entertainment.

Do you think Gunther will retain his title? Sound off in the comment section.

