Sheamus sends a message after suffering controversial loss on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus sent a message following his controversial loss tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes have been in a rivalry with Pretty Deadly since they got involved in his match against Austin Theory. The Celtic Warrior was out of revenge after they cost him the United States Championship.

Tonight on the blue brand, the Celtic Warrior and Ridge Holland squared off against Pretty Deadly. Both teams put on a good match. Pretty Deadly was able to remain in control for most of the contest.

Brawling Brutes rallied towards the later stages of the match, but it went in vain. During the match's closing stages, Elton Prince exposed the turnbuckle and sent Ridge crashing into it. He hit his signature leg drop off the top rope for the win.

The controversial loss didn't sit right with the Celtic Warrior, who had a message for Pretty Deadly.

"Pretty Douchey," Sheamus wrote.

Based on the message, it looks like he may not be done with Pretty Deadly yet and might be looking for retribution in the future.

