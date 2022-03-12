"That’s going to be a major mishap" - Sheamus sends a message to WWE leading up to WrestleMania 38

Former WWE Champion Sheamus sent a message to WWE in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38. In a new interview, The Celtic Warrior stated that it would be a "major mishap" on WWE's behalf if they didn't book him for the Show Of Shows.

In recent months, Sheamus has been teaming up with Ridge Holland on SmackDown. The duo has turned into a formidable tag team, and they're aiming to end up on the WrestleMania 38 card.

Speaking with the Dallas Morning News, The Celtic Warrior recalled the last time he competed at The Grandest Stage Of Them All in Texas. He also made it clear that he is willing to face anyone at this year's WrestleMania. (H/T: Fightful)

"I mean, that would be funny, right? Faced the New Day the last WrestleMania we were there," said Sheamus. "Obviously, in a different position now, in a different dynamic now. But yeah, I want to be at WrestleMania, everybody does. If I’m not on WrestleMania then that’s going to be a major mishap on WWE’s side, you know what I mean? Because I’ve been bringing it, having banger after banger matches during the pandemic and after. So, I’m on a new lease right now. But obviously want to go there, take on whoever it is – whether it’s New Day, whether it’s Usos, it doesn’t really matter to us – we just want to go in there and show people what we can do.”

Sheamus also opened up about his relationship with Ridge Holland

During the same interview, the former champion explained that his relationship with Ridge Holland has been great. The Celtic Warrior stated that Holland mostly listens to him and has been doing quite well himself. The former WWE Champion also called him "tough as nails."

"It’s been great," said Sheamus. "If he listens to me, which he has been listening, I think he’s going to do really, really well. He’s got a great look. He’s got a great background. He’s a former professional rugby player, so you know he’s tough as nails. He’s got very good instincts in that ring and natural ability. He’s just got to, as I said, for anybody starting out it really is hard. It’s hard to get into this. Even coming from NXT to the main roster, it’s a different world. From what I’ve seen now, I think he’s great."

As things stand, it remains to be seen whether the duo will be booked for WrestleMania 38. The Usos are also not currently booked for a match at the show.

Do you want so see The Celtic Warrior compete at WrestleMania? Sound off below.

