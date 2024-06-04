Sheamus sends a one-word message after suffering another loss on WWE RAW

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Sheamus lost to Ludwig Kaiser. Following the contest, The Celtic Warrior took to social media to break his silence.

After WrestleMania XL, Sheamus returned to the Stamford-based company and defeated Ivar. However, he lost to arch-rival Gunther in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

Gunther's Imperium stablemate handed Sheamus his second loss since returning. Kaiser blindsided the former WWE Champion during his entrance. He kept targeting the Celtic Warrior's hurt knee and picked up a controversial victory.

Taking to Twitter/X, the Irishman addressed his loss with a one-word message.

"Blindsided," wrote Sheamus.

Sheamus's rivalry with Imperium began in 2022. At the last edition of the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event that year, he unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Across that period, the stable feuded with the Brawling Brutes, and the factions crossed paths in multi-man tag team matches.

Fast-forward to 2024, and two years later, Sheamus finds himself outnumbered in his feud against Imperium. While Gunther has shifted his focus towards the World Heavyweight Championship, Sheamus' issues with Kaiser seem far from over.

