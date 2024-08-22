Sheamus sends a seven-word message after a unique spot during his match on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Sheamus was in action against Pete Dunne. The Celtic Warrior emerged victorious over his former Brawling Brutes stablemate after a unique finish to the match.

Sheamus, Dunne, and Ridge Holland were part of the Brawling Brutes faction. The group was formed in November 2021 and officially disbanded in November 2023. During the faction's existence, they notably feuded with Imperium and The Bloodline on SmackDown.

During Sheamus and Dunne's match on RAW, the latter trapped The Celtic Warrior's hand inside the turnbuckle pad. The former WWE Champion ripped apart the pad before hitting Dunne with the Brogue Kick to secure the victory. On an Instagram post of the above sequence, The Irishman sent a seven-word message reflecting on his win.

"You wont like me when i'm angry," wrote Sheamus.

Sheamus was praised by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has crossed paths with Sheamus on multiple occasions, most notably at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, The Ring General praised Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has also had his fair share of battles with The Mad Dragon. He said:

"Ilja [Dragunov]. I have a few guys I really click with, and kind of in a different way bring it out of me. But Sheamus is definitely one that in WWE, I was like, 'That's the match you need to have first,' because that guy, he doesn't care. He just loves to lay it in. He just loves to feel it. And as long as that's in the right places, there's no issue with that."

Sheamus was recently involved in a feud with Gunther's Imperium stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser. On the 5th August edition of Monday Night RAW, he defeated Kaiser in a singles match.

