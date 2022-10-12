Sheamus sends three-word message following WWE Extreme Rules 2022 win

The Brawling Brutes' leader, Sheamus, has sent a three-word message to Imperium after defeating the trio in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules.

Over the past few weeks, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium have been embroiled in a heated rivalry. It all started when the Irish Superstar challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at The Castle. The feud picked up when The Ring General controversially defeated the Irish superstar on the season premiere of SmackDown.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Imperium collided with the Brawling Brutes in arguably one of the best bouts of the night. The latter certainly had a point to prove following Sheamus' two defeats against Gunther. After taking out The Ring General with a Celtic Cross, the Irishman hit a Brogue kick on Giovanni Vinci for the win.

Following the epic encounter at Extreme Rules, The Celtic Warrior recently posted a photo with his Brawling Brutes stablemates with the caption that read:

"Imperium A** Kickers. #gunshow," he wrote.

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

The Iron Sheik also heaps praise on Sheamus

It looks like The Celtic Warrior's recent resurgence has impressed The Iron Sheik, who often gives his opinions regarding the latest events in the world of professional wrestling.

Following Extreme Rules, the Hall of Famer claimed to be impressed by the former world champion's performance.

"THE @WWESHEAMUS BUBBA YOU ALWAYS IMPRESS ME BUBBA," Sheik wrote.

Based on the Celtic Warrior's latest tweet, it looks like this rivalry between Imperium and Brawling Brutes is far from over. Given his increasing popularity, it will be interesting to see if this feud results in The Irish superstar winning the one title that has eluded him so far- the Intercontinental Championship.

Do you want to see Imperium and Brawling Brutes battle again? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

