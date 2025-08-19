Sheamus set for major WWE opportunity after 1093 days

Sheamus is set for a major WWE opportunity after three years. The Celtic Warrior has been a mainstay for the company since his debut and has come into his own in the last few years, putting on intense matches. He has also been involved in some of the hardest-hitting and high-profile contests over the years.The upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event will be special for the former WWE Champion. He has been booked to wrestle Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match at the event on August 31. This bout will mark the first time Sheamus will compete in a one-on-one match at a premium live event since 2022.Wrestle Features @WrestleFeaturesLINKSheamus' match at Clash In Paris will mark his first singles match on a PLE/PPV since 2022. THREE YEARS.This means The Great White will be in singles action at a premium live event after a staggering 1093 days. The last time he was featured in a one-on-one match at a PLE was against Gunther at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022. A physically intense match saw The Ring General prevail after a powerbomb and a lariat to retain his Intercontinental Championship.Sheamus and Rusev have been involved in a heated feudSince his return to WWE, Rusev has been on a warpath on RAW, which led him to Sheamus a few weeks ago. The Bulgarian Brute picked up the win in their first contest, but The Celtic Warrior got his revenge soon as he defeated his former League of Nations teammate. They then battled to a double count-out on RAW two weeks ago.This week, the two stars were involved in a backstage brawl, which led general manager Adam Pearce to make a decision.Pearce made a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match between the two stars official for Clash in Paris. The Celtic Warrior holds the experience in this match, having competed in three such contests previously. He most recently beat Pete Dunne in this particular bout on RAW in October 2024.