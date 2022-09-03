"Everything is a rumor till it happens" - Sheamus on if legendary wrestler could return to WWE (Exclusive)

Multi-time world champion Sheamus shared his thoughts on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson potentially returning to in-ring action in WWE.

The Great One has not been seen in WWE since his surprise appearance at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan. The Rock is part of the legendary Anoa'i family tree. Ever since Roman claimed to be the 'Head of the Table', fans have been fantasy booking a match between Reigns and the People's Champion.

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with the Irish wrestler and asked about his thoughts on the Great One making a return to WWE.

Sheamus stated that he feels it is a great thing and also said that the Rock made his name in the company. With that being said, he also mentioned that it is all a rumor until it comes to fruition.

“I mean listen, everything is a rumor till it happens. I think it’s great. He’s a global superstar. He made his name in this business," Sheamus said.

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 The Rock is keeping his eye on Roman Reigns... The Rock is keeping his eye on Roman Reigns... https://t.co/rliv2BRg3C

Sheamus can beat the Rock to a record in WWE

The Great One has held a plethora of titles in WWE. He is a ten-time WWE/WCW Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a five-time Tag Team Champion. The Rock is yet to capture the United States Title.

The Irish wrestler, on the other hand, is a three-time WWE World Champion, a three-time United States Champion and a five-time Tag Team Champion. He is only one title away from joining the elite group of Grandslam Champions.

Sheamus will get the opportunity to achieve that feat this Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle, where he will collide with the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

If he is successful, he will beat the Great One in achieving this record.

Watch all the action from WWE's Clash at the Castle live on BT Sport 2 from 6 PM this Saturday. For more info, go to bt.com/sport/wwe

Do you think the former WWE Champion will dethrone Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.

Recommended video: Check out five WWE Superstars who turned into superheroes

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali