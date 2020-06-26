Sheamus shares childhood photo to congratulate Liverpool for winning the Premier League

It had genuinely been a long time for Sheamus and so many others.

Sheamus has had a good run in WWE recently and could continue feuding with Jeff Hardy.

What a day for a life-long Liverpool fan

WWE Superstar Sheamus, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan, took to Twitter to congratulate his club upon winning their first Premier League title in 30 years. In Sheamus post, he added a picture of his childhood along with his current picture to show how long he has waited to see Liverpool lift the PL trophy.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Sheamus' post resonated with the other Liverpool fans when he said that it took three decades of pain for the club to be back at the top of English football. Sheamus then joked about bringing back his haircut from the 1990 in his heartfelt wish. In his post, he said:

This is how long it took for @LFC to win the league again... 30 years of pain and anguish but @LFC is back at the top where they belong. To celebrate I'm bring back my bowl haircut from 1990. #ynwa

Sheamus and his current run in WWE

Sheamus returned to WWE in January 2020 after spending a long time away from in-ring action due to injury. Following his return on SmackDown, it was evident he was pursuing a Single's run and was often included in one-off encounters with other SmackDown Superstars.

Sheamus turned heel on the Blue brand, and after spending months on the sideline, he finally got a chance to participate in the competition held for the Intercontinental Championship. This tournament further initiated a rivalry between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, as both Superstars began feuding over the next few episodes.

The build-up to their rivalry also included parts from before Jeff Hardy officially made his return to the ring. In the weeks leading up to Jeff's arrival, the commentators would often praise the one-half of the Hardy Boyz. That, however, didn't go down well with Sheamus who would then go on to attack anyone who was praising Jeff.

Upon finally meeting, both Sheamus and Jeff went right after each other and their rivalry saw everything from an arrest to piss being thrown around inside the ring. Following that, both Superstars locked horns in a Single's match at Backlash which was eventually won by Sheamus.