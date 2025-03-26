Sheamus shocks WWE fans

Sheamus last appeared on WWE television when he participated in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, the Celtic Warrior has been absent from programming. He recently shocked fans by posting a non-PG picture on his X account, announcing CM Punk as the next guest for his show.

Ad

The Irish star has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship for around 2 years but has unfortunately been unsuccessful in his quest. Fans were expecting him to challenge Bron Breakker for the title at WrestleMania, but he has not been in the build for the gold leading into the Show of Shows.

The former WWE Champion shocked fans by posting a hilarious image of CM Punk pulling his ring gear down and exposing his backside. The image sought a lot of different reactions from fans and was used as a teaser to announce CM Punk as the guest for the next episode of his show Celtic Warrior Workouts.

Ad

Trending

Check out the tweet HERE:

Ad

Fans are eager to see the Celtic Warrior back on television and hope to see him contend for and win the Intercontinental Championship once he returns.

CM Punk announced as Sheamus's next guest

CM Punk is going to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania in a Triple Threat match. The Second City Saint will sign the contract for the match on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. The last time all three men were in the ring together, the show ended in a heated brawl.

Ad

Sheamus is loved by the fans not only because of his banger matches but also for his Celtic Warrior Workouts series. He took to X to announce that the Second City Saint will be the guest for the next episode of his series.

Fans are excited to see CM Punk on the show, and it will certainly be nice to see Punk working out with Sheamus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback