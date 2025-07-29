Sheamus shows off brutal war wounds following Rusev attack on WWE RAW

Sheamus and Rusev will collide next week on RAW after SummerSlam, and the WWE Universe was given a taste of what to expect last night on RAW. Sheamus was able to defeat Grayson Waller after the two men exchanged words backstage, but he was then ambushed by his former United Nations teammate.Rusev brought the shillelagh with him and used it as a weapon on Sheamus several times, which has clearly left a mark. Sheamus has since taken to social media to share the fact that he has been left with a cut across his ribs.The picture is graphic and can be seen here.Sheamus even added the caption &quot;Live by the Shillelagh,&quot; which could be a hint that the weapon could become part of their match on RAW after SummerSlam.Will a stipulation be added to Sheamus' match on RAW after SummerSlam?It's interesting that the shillelagh was used last night since their match next week seems to be a singles match. It would now make sense to allow Sheamus to use his weapon so that he can get some revenge.The shillelagh has been in the Irish star's arsenal for a number of years, and he has used it as a weapon on other stars in the past. That being said, the assault on RAW was unprovoked, and the fact that Rusev took Sheamus' weapon could be a hint that this match is about to get a little more interesting.Neither man is a stranger to no disqualification matches, and usually, this is the way that WWE sets up something of this magnitude. Sheamus has been left with a scar to show what happened on RAW, and now he has a reason to leave Rusev with the same reminder next week. It remains to be seen if there is a late change to their match and it is made a no-disqualification bout.