Sheamus shows off impressive body transformation amid WWE hiatus

Sheamus has already completed 15 years with WWE and has always stayed in shape, revered for his hard-hitting in-ring style. However, the Irishman returned in April 2024 with noticeable weight gain.

Ad

He has been off television for some time now. The Celtic Warrior has not been sitting idle during this time.

Taking to Instagram, Sheamus revealed he is now 251 pounds and has been working intensely on his biceps. The former WWE Champion also noted that he is ready to get back in the ring, as he had been urging WWE to do in the last few weeks:

"Week 6 carnivore diet.. weight ⬇️ 251lbs biceps ⬆️ 19” on the money.. tanned rested & ready. #bangerafterbanger," Sheamus wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

The Irish-born wrestler remains a valuable asset to the company, evident by his remarkable bouts on RAW this past year every time he gets an opportunity. Whether he gets a spot on the WrestleMania 41 match card or not bears watching. The show is still a month away.

Sheamus explains significant weight gain before WWE RAW return in April 2024

Sheamus suffered a career-threatening shoulder injury, specifically a torn labrum, in August 2023 while wrestling Edge in the latter's final WWE match. This forced him to sit on the bench for several months.

Ad

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the Irishman revealed he hoped to get ready for WrestleMania XL, but those plans did not materialize. He took full responsibility for fans' body-shaming comments, stating that he lacked motivation after missing the biggest show of the year. He wanted to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship:

"So I was I was pushing for Mania. I was pushing for that Gunther match at Mania," Sheamus began. "I was pushing that match with Gunther at Mania, and it just didn’t happen. So I was really hoping to end the trilogy on that note, and then that didn’t happen. So I just kind of lost a bit of motivation. I was full on speed towards that. And then once I heard it, once that was kiboshed, yeah, I was like, you know, whatever. So then I just kind of took the foot off the gas, probably drank too many Guinness, enjoy myself too much."

Ad

The Celtic Warrior concluded his rivalry with The Ring General on WWE RAW in May during the King of the Ring Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback