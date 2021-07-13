Sheamus shows off new mask ahead of WWE RAW

Sheamus is all set for his in-ring return to WWE RAW and isn't looking to take a step back after suffering a broken nose at the hands of Humberto Carrillo back in May. The United States Champion has been out of action for over a month and will be defending his Title against Carrillo tonight.

Before his appearance on WWE RAW, Sheamus took to Twitter to show the WWE Universe a new mask that he may debut in his United States Championship match tonight. It's safe to say that the new mask is a major upgrade and does bring in a personal touch for the Celtic Warrior.

How did Sheamus get injured on WWE RAW?

The last time WWE fans saw Sheamus in the ring was on the May 31st episode of WWE RAW. The United States Champion faced Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo in back-to-back matches. Sheamus not only lost both his matches but also suffered a broken nose during his match with Carrillo.

Sheamus underwent surgery to fix his broken nose but decided not to vacate the United States Championship. While the Celtic Warrior did not compete in the ring, he made sporadic appearances and sported a generic mask to safeguard his injury. Tonight, Sheamus will be looking to exact revenge on Carrillo for keeping him away from competing in the ring for almost a month and a half.

In an interview, Sheamus delved into the details of the injury he had sustained on WWE RAW.

"There was a lot of damage done to the outside and inside," Sheamus said. "I cracked my septum and there were fractures and breaks on the outside. It was actually more painful getting the nose put back together than it was getting it broken. It's just more annoying. But yeah, I'm on the mandate, nothing stops me. I've had multiple injuries. [I] tore my meniscus but I still got in the ring. I don't like to sit at home and I don't like to make excuses for not being out there when I can be."

Edited by Prem Deshpande